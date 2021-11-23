Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,296 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 9,074 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.09% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 23.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 10,025 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 36.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,589 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 15,836 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 12.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 106,466 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 12,120 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the second quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the second quarter worth $704,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DCOM opened at $36.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.05 and a 52 week high of $38.35.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $104.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.18 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 14.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.34%.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 12,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $426,749.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.17.

About Dime Community Bancshares

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

