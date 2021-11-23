Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Position Increased by Soundmark Wealth Management LLC

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $5,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFAS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

DFAS stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.78. The company had a trading volume of 94,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,316. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $54.18 and a 1 year high of $64.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.08.

