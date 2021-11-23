Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$62.60.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DOL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Dollarama to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a C$59.00 target price on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of DOL opened at C$56.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,500.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$56.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$56.44. Dollarama has a 1-year low of C$46.56 and a 1-year high of C$60.87. The stock has a market cap of C$17.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.08 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollarama will post 2.5382412 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.0503 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Dollarama’s payout ratio is 9.97%.

In related news, Director Stephen Gunn sold 4,989 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.55, for a total transaction of C$287,113.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 113,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,517,515.77. Also, Director Nicholas George Nomicos sold 6,000 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.50, for a total transaction of C$339,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 123,052 shares of company stock worth $6,917,330 in the last 90 days.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

