Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Donegal Group in a report released on Monday, November 22nd. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.39. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Donegal Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.29). Donegal Group had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $204.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

DGICA has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Donegal Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donegal Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGICA opened at $14.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.93 million, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.06. Donegal Group has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $16.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.65%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 52.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Donegal Group by 1,464.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Donegal Group by 269.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Donegal Group in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Donegal Group by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.46% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

