Donut (DONUT) Hits Market Cap of $930,801.61

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. Donut has a total market capitalization of $930,801.61 and $3,505.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Donut coin can now be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Donut has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Donut alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00071019 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00073035 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.60 or 0.00089336 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,342.51 or 0.07518884 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,645.62 or 0.99811050 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Donut

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Buying and Selling Donut

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Donut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Donut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Donut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.