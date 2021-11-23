Dotmoovs (MOOV) 1-Day Volume Hits $580,026.00

Dotmoovs (CURRENCY:MOOV) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 22nd. During the last seven days, Dotmoovs has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. One Dotmoovs coin can currently be bought for about $0.0261 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. Dotmoovs has a total market cap of $12.96 million and approximately $580,026.00 worth of Dotmoovs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dotmoovs alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00047327 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $131.22 or 0.00230262 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00006935 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.04 or 0.00087811 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dotmoovs Coin Profile

MOOV is a coin. It was first traded on May 21st, 2021. Dotmoovs’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 496,000,000 coins. Dotmoovs’ official Twitter account is @dotmoovs

According to CryptoCompare, “dotmoovs is a peer-to-peer competition platform that allows people to interact with each other, to challenge one another in their favourite sports and to improve their skills while doing it. dotmoovs is powered by blockchain and a state-of-the-art AI system to analyse videos of players performing sports challenges, allowing athletes of all skill levels to monetize their capabilities, earning $MOOVs and NFTs. “

Dotmoovs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dotmoovs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dotmoovs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dotmoovs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dotmoovs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dotmoovs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.