DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cannonball Research

Cannonball Research started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

DV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoubleVerify presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

Shares of DV opened at $32.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.65. DoubleVerify has a 12-month low of $27.16 and a 12-month high of $48.42.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 2.99%. Equities analysts expect that DoubleVerify will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.