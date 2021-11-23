DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cannonball Research

Cannonball Research started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.
DV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoubleVerify presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.33.
Shares of DV opened at $32.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.65. DoubleVerify has a 12-month low of $27.16 and a 12-month high of $48.42.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.
DoubleVerify Company Profile
DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.
