Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $40.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.23% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Douglas Emmett, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities. “

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

Douglas Emmett stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.64. 375,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,788. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.61. Douglas Emmett has a 12 month low of $26.45 and a 12 month high of $36.97.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 1.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DEI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Douglas Emmett in the second quarter worth $37,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in Douglas Emmett in the third quarter worth $183,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 15.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Douglas Emmett in the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Douglas Emmett in the second quarter worth $214,000. 93.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

