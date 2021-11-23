DT Investment Partners LLC Buys 49 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,186 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 17.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,261 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.6% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 18,359 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 35.8% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 6.5% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 21,374 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $254.65. 70,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,713,067. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $257.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $246.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.25.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 53.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners raised their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.74.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

