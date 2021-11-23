DT Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 104.4% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $9,018,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TXN stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $191.51. 67,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,179,309. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $155.14 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $193.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.01. The firm has a market cap of $176.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 59.05%.

TXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.08.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

