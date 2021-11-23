DT Investment Partners LLC Grows Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 89.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 77.0% during the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 43,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 18,803 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,330,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,512,000 after purchasing an additional 351,816 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 43.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 13,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2,494.0% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 12,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 12,470 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 6.0% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,170,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,290,000 after acquiring an additional 66,736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $100.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,791,734. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $58.61 and a 1-year high of $105.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.43 and a 200 day moving average of $96.58. The company has a market capitalization of $181.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.76%.

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price target on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.26.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

