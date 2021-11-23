DT Investment Partners LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,039 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $32,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MBB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,012,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 348,093 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after acquiring an additional 24,634 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $294,000.

MBB stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,907. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $107.29 and a 12 month high of $110.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.95 and its 200-day moving average is $108.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

