DT Investment Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.9% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $392,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,071,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU stock traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $109.46. The company had a trading volume of 32,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,591. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.52 and its 200 day moving average is $105.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.58 and a fifty-two week high of $115.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.12%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRU. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Article: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.