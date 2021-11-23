Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Short Interest Down 18.7% in October

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 129,000 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the October 14th total of 158,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Ducommun news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total value of $76,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $126,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Ducommun by 5.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ducommun by 6.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Ducommun by 67.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Ducommun by 5.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 29.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ducommun in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.20.

DCO traded up $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.91. 58,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,527. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.31 million, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.50. Ducommun has a 1-year low of $44.77 and a 1-year high of $65.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $163.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ducommun will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

About Ducommun

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

