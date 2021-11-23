Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 39.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,117,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $603,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,705 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 240.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,432,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,510,000 after buying an additional 1,718,079 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,860,000. Elliott Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,720,000. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1,219.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 945,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,301,000 after buying an additional 873,454 shares during the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on DUK. Vertical Research cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.42.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DUK stock opened at $100.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.30. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.56 and a 1 year high of $108.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.25.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.55%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

