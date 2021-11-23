Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $65.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $55.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on DRE. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist boosted their target price on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Realty presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.00.

DRE stock opened at $58.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.62. Duke Realty has a 12-month low of $37.54 and a 12-month high of $59.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.68.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 82.95%. The firm had revenue of $256.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Duke Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Duke Realty will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This is a boost from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 46.09%.

In related news, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $427,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total value of $105,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 513.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 160.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 96.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

