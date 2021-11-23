DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Stock Holdings Cut by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at $29,000. 70.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $79.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.96 and a 200 day moving average of $76.22. The stock has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.49. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.98 and a 12 month high of $87.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.06%.

DD has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.86.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.