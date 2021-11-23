DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) Holdings Boosted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,646 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.63% of DXP Enterprises worth $4,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 2,634.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 465.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 8,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXPE opened at $31.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $592.79 million, a P/E ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 2.51. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $36.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DXP Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses in maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.

