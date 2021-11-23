E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €9.80 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.14) price objective on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.30 ($15.11) target price on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.10 ($13.75) target price on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.50 ($13.07) price target on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($13.64) price target on shares of E.On in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.25 ($12.78) price target on shares of E.On in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, E.On presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €11.80 ($13.41).

Shares of EOAN stock opened at €11.10 ($12.61) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €10.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is €10.60. E.On has a 52 week low of €6.70 ($7.61) and a 52 week high of €10.80 ($12.27).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

