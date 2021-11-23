EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Receives $179.56 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $185.67.

EGP has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Monday, September 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

NYSE:EGP opened at $205.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.77. EastGroup Properties has a 1 year low of $130.93 and a 1 year high of $208.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.33.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.72). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.88%.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,199 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total transaction of $660,817.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total value of $333,222.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,710,365.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGP. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,058,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 237,405.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 266,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,744,000 after buying an additional 265,894 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,991,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 764,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,778,000 after buying an additional 161,872 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,035,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,992,000 after buying an additional 104,885 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.