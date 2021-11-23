easyJet’s (ESYJY) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup cut shares of easyJet from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of easyJet from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of easyJet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Cheuvreux downgraded easyJet from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $900.00.

easyJet has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $15.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.42.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.5097 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th.

About easyJet

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

