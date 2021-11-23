Edge Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,249 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,749 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up approximately 2.4% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $12,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HON. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.73.

HON stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $217.88. 43,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,616,194. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.55 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.88.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.