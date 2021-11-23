Edge Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,600 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 41.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GDX. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 140.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,735,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $228,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934,955 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 66.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,320,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130,623 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 97.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,005,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977,569 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,929,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,305,000 after acquiring an additional 815,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,630,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $361,235,000 after acquiring an additional 550,558 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GDX traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $32.38. 485,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,712,432. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $40.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.91.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

