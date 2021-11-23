Edge Wealth Management LLC Has $2.31 Million Holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Edge Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 7.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,496 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 6,722 shares during the quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in BP by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,652,137 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,561,000 after purchasing an additional 823,441 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 179.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 649,637 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,163,000 after buying an additional 416,962 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,316,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,314,245 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $113,981,000 after buying an additional 220,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 287,301 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,590,000 after buying an additional 53,421 shares in the last quarter. 8.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BP alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BP shares. TD Securities started coverage on BP in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.94.

NYSE:BP traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.28. 207,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,192,348. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.46. BP p.l.c. has a one year low of $19.56 and a one year high of $30.29. The company has a market cap of $91.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.85.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. BP had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $37.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.3276 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.84%.

About BP

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.