Edge Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth $217,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,874,967 shares of the software company’s stock worth $891,304,000 after acquiring an additional 46,667 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 450.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 710 shares of the software company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.4% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the software company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 22.0% in the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 748 shares of the software company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $19.31 on Tuesday, hitting $654.26. The company had a trading volume of 33,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,156. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $630.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $600.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.71, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $770.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $693.80.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $318,294.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,695. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

