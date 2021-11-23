Edge Wealth Management LLC Sells 271 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Edge Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up 0.8% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Argus raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.54.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,895,872. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $65.02 and a one year high of $92.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.