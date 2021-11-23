eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) Major Shareholder Presidio Management Group X. Ll Sells 16,745 Shares

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) major shareholder Presidio Management Group X. Ll sold 16,745 shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $142,834.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

EFTR opened at $7.80 on Tuesday. eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $40.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.67.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.68. Research analysts forecast that eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $337,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $257,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $187,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, Abingworth LLP acquired a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $67,027,000. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Company Profile

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc

