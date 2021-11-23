eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-1.130-$-0.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $535 million-$575 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $690.74 million.

eHealth stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.58. The stock had a trading volume of 7,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,822. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.39. eHealth has a 12-month low of $23.17 and a 12-month high of $93.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.84 million, a P/E ratio of -24.32 and a beta of -0.19.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.69). eHealth had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that eHealth will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EHTH shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of eHealth from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum cut shares of eHealth from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eHealth from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of eHealth from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.00.

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf bought 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.97 per share, for a total transaction of $719,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.67 per share, with a total value of $83,010.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $962,835. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in eHealth stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 113.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,438 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.92% of eHealth worth $14,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

