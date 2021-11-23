Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Position Increased by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY opened at $260.44 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $141.16 and a 1 year high of $275.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $243.77 and a 200-day moving average of $237.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.83%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, September 24th. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.78.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

