ELYSIA Reaches Market Capitalization of $44.55 Million (EL)

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded up 13.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. One ELYSIA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ELYSIA has traded up 65.9% against the US dollar. ELYSIA has a market cap of $44.55 million and $22.75 million worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00046850 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.66 or 0.00234331 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00007305 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.97 or 0.00088271 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About ELYSIA

ELYSIA is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,889,477,072 coins and its circulating supply is 3,172,967,227 coins. ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ELYSIA is medium.com/@support_83096 . The official website for ELYSIA is elysia.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

