EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Short Interest Update

EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 292,900 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the October 14th total of 244,800 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 145,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in EMX Royalty by 1.8% during the second quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after acquiring an additional 31,425 shares in the last quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in EMX Royalty during the third quarter worth approximately $4,153,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in EMX Royalty by 5.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 551,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 26,922 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC increased its position in EMX Royalty by 65.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 456,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 181,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in EMX Royalty by 561.3% during the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 235,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter.

EMX opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. EMX Royalty has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $3.81.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of EMX Royalty in a report on Monday, October 25th.

EMX Royalty Company Profile

EMX Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metals properties. The firm focuses on the gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc and molybdenum properties. It conducts exploration on properties located primarily in Turkey, Haiti, Kyrgyz Republic, Europe, Southwest United States, and Asia Pacific.

