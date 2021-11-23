Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.580-$0.603 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $205.50 million-$208.24 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $204.74 million.Endava also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.340-$2.410 EPS.

NYSE:DAVA traded down $4.33 on Tuesday, reaching $148.17. 3,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,646. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.51, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.91. Endava has a 12 month low of $60.01 and a 12 month high of $172.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.85.

Get Endava alerts:

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.69 million. Endava had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 19.86%. Endava’s revenue was up 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Endava will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a hold rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Endava in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Endava from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Endava from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Endava in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $153.78.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Endava stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Endava Company Profile

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.