Energizer (NYSE:ENR) and Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) Financial Survey

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) and Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Energizer alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Energizer and Byrna Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energizer 0 3 5 0 2.63 Byrna Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Energizer currently has a consensus price target of $50.13, suggesting a potential upside of 28.30%. Given Energizer’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Energizer is more favorable than Byrna Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Energizer and Byrna Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energizer $3.02 billion 0.86 $160.90 million $2.08 18.78 Byrna Technologies $16.57 million 21.78 -$12.55 million ($0.13) -117.54

Energizer has higher revenue and earnings than Byrna Technologies. Byrna Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Energizer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Energizer and Byrna Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energizer 5.33% 74.55% 5.15% Byrna Technologies -4.09% 0.66% 0.47%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.5% of Energizer shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Energizer shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Energizer has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Byrna Technologies has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Energizer beats Byrna Technologies on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc. manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.