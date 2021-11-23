Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) Shares Up 4.6%

Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR) (NASDAQ:UUUU)’s stock price shot up 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$12.26 and last traded at C$12.15. 88,104 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 679,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.62.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$8.50 price objective on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 29.41 and a current ratio of 38.15. The stock has a market cap of C$1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -40.36.

In other news, Director Benjamin Eshleman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.06, for a total transaction of C$28,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,366,774.99.

Energy Fuels Company Profile (TSE:EFR)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.