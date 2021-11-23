Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) is SL Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

SL Advisors LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 61.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 334,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,930 shares during the period. Energy Transfer makes up about 8.1% of SL Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. SL Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $3,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer stock remained flat at $$8.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 93,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,486,596. The stock has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.52 and a 200 day moving average of $9.84. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $11.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 8.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.89%.

In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $228,585.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.18 per share, with a total value of $403,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ET. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

