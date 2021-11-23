ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €14.10 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ENI (ETR:ENI) has been assigned a €14.10 ($16.02) price target by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.41% from the company’s previous close.

ENI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($17.05) target price on ENI in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($16.48) price objective on ENI in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.18) target price on ENI in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($15.91) price target on ENI in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.00 ($17.05) price target on ENI in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €13.62 ($15.48).

Shares of ETR ENI traded up €0.15 ($0.17) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €12.32 ($14.00). The stock had a trading volume of 12,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,056. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01. The firm has a market cap of $43.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €10.85. ENI has a 52-week low of €7.83 ($8.90) and a 52-week high of €12.81 ($14.56).

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

