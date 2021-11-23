ENI (NYSE:E) Upgraded to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of ENI (NYSE:E) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ENI from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ENI presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.50.

Shares of ENI stock opened at $27.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.60. ENI has a twelve month low of $19.61 and a twelve month high of $29.76. The firm has a market cap of $49.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.01.

ENI (NYSE:E) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.21. ENI had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $22.70 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that ENI will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.724 per share. This is a boost from ENI’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. ENI’s payout ratio is currently 139.22%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of E. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,438,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ENI by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,559 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 13,446 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ENI by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,718 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in ENI by 35.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 110,116 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 29,046 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in ENI during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

