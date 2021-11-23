Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Issues Earnings Results

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports.

ENLV stock opened at $7.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.32 million, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.11. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $29.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.81.

Get Enlivex Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Enlivex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Enlivex Therapeutics by 8.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Enlivex Therapeutics by 15.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 31.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

About Enlivex Therapeutics

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. develops autologous and allogeneic drug pipeline for treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions. It produces treatment devices for CAR-T cancer treatment procedures, Graft-versus-Host disease resulting from bone-marrow transplantations, solid organ transplantations and an assembly of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions, such as Crohn’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis, gout, multiple sclerosis and other disorders.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.