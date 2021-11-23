Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Issues Earnings Results

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports.
ENLV stock opened at $7.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.32 million, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.11. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $29.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.81.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Enlivex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.
About Enlivex Therapeutics
Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. develops autologous and allogeneic drug pipeline for treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions. It produces treatment devices for CAR-T cancer treatment procedures, Graft-versus-Host disease resulting from bone-marrow transplantations, solid organ transplantations and an assembly of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions, such as Crohn’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis, gout, multiple sclerosis and other disorders.
