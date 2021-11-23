Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of Enlivex Therapeutics stock opened at $7.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $135.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.11. Enlivex Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $29.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.81.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on ENLV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enlivex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.
Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile
Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. develops autologous and allogeneic drug pipeline for treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions. It produces treatment devices for CAR-T cancer treatment procedures, Graft-versus-Host disease resulting from bone-marrow transplantations, solid organ transplantations and an assembly of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions, such as Crohn’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis, gout, multiple sclerosis and other disorders.
