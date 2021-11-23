Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Enlivex Therapeutics stock opened at $7.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $135.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.11. Enlivex Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $29.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.81.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ENLV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enlivex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENLV. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Enlivex Therapeutics by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Enlivex Therapeutics by 453.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 12,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Enlivex Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. develops autologous and allogeneic drug pipeline for treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions. It produces treatment devices for CAR-T cancer treatment procedures, Graft-versus-Host disease resulting from bone-marrow transplantations, solid organ transplantations and an assembly of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions, such as Crohn’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis, gout, multiple sclerosis and other disorders.

