Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Insider Laura R. Landreaux Sells 450 Shares

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $47,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Entergy stock traded up $1.35 on Monday, hitting $107.30. 1,181,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,308. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $115.01. The company has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.59.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.05). Entergy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 65.27%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Entergy in the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth $518,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Entergy by 689.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 74,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,431,000 after buying an additional 65,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Entergy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ETR shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Entergy from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.86.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.