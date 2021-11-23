Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Bought by Albert D Mason Inc.

Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,783 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 28.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 23,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $498,853.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $228,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 43,300 shares of company stock valued at $949,353 in the last three months. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EPD stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.00. The stock had a trading volume of 125,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,842,790. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.21. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $19.06 and a 1-year high of $25.69. The stock has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 101.12%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

