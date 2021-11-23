EOSDT Price Up 17.3% Over Last 7 Days (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 23rd. In the last seven days, EOSDT has traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. One EOSDT coin can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00001764 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EOSDT has a market cap of $2.68 million and approximately $1,165.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00071046 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.23 or 0.00073448 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.53 or 0.00089611 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,330.19 or 0.07530581 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,627.66 or 1.00219528 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

EOSDT Profile

EOSDT’s launch date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com . The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

EOSDT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOSDT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOSDT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

