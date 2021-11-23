Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Andesa Financial Management Inc.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 8,250 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.34, for a total value of $6,924,555.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 7,800 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.00, for a total transaction of $6,669,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 142,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,173,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,917 shares of company stock valued at $16,891,303. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $777.21 on Tuesday. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.98 billion, a PE ratio of 163.62, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $803.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $803.46.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 241.68%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EQIX. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist increased their price objective on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Equinix in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $886.12.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

