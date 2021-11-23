Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) Receives C$14.56 Consensus PT from Analysts

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.56.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EQX shares. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Desjardins upgraded Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$10.50 price target on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Equinox Gold to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

EQX opened at C$9.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.26. Equinox Gold has a 1-year low of C$7.53 and a 1-year high of C$14.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

