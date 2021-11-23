Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) – Analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Equinox Gold in a research note issued on Sunday, November 21st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will earn $0.77 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.91. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Equinox Gold to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Desjardins raised Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Equinox Gold to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$10.50 price objective on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Equinox Gold to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinox Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.56.

Shares of Equinox Gold stock opened at C$9.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.34. Equinox Gold has a 12-month low of C$7.53 and a 12-month high of C$14.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

