Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Given New C$13.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial from C$13.75 to C$13.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EQX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Desjardins cut their price target on Equinox Gold from C$12.75 to C$12.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Equinox Gold from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.22.

Equinox Gold stock opened at $7.71 on Monday. Equinox Gold has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.12.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Equinox Gold had a net margin of 48.26% and a return on equity of 2.10%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Resource Council grew its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 20,355.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 12,824 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 4.8% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 129,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 5.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 339,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 16,254 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 278,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 87,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,422,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,185,000 after purchasing an additional 605,249 shares in the last quarter. 27.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

