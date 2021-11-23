Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral deposits. It primarily explores for gold, copper and silver deposits. The company’s principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine in Maranhão State Brazil and the Mesquite gold mine, in California, the United States. Equinox Gold Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.22.

NYSEAMERICAN:EQX opened at $7.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Equinox Gold has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $11.24.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Equinox Gold had a net margin of 48.26% and a return on equity of 2.10%. Analysts forecast that Equinox Gold will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQX. HC Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 47,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 87,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 211,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 33,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. 27.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

