Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Northern Oil and Gas in a research report issued on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.53.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NOG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist upped their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.80.

Shares of NOG opened at $20.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.42. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $27.87.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 112.35% and a negative net margin of 136.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter worth $26,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter worth $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter worth $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, major shareholder Cresta Greenwood, Llc sold 134,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $2,567,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.83%.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

