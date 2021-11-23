Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Woodward, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WWD)

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Woodward in a research report issued on Friday, November 19th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.03. William Blair also issued estimates for Woodward’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $570.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.76 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $115.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.19. Woodward has a 52 week low of $103.02 and a 52 week high of $130.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.64%.

In related news, insider Terence J. Voskuil sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $46,284.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWD. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Woodward by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,300,000 after buying an additional 29,819 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Woodward by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 109,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,393,000 after buying an additional 5,335 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Woodward by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 578,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Woodward by 4.6% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 360,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,833,000 after purchasing an additional 15,767 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Woodward during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,939,000. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

