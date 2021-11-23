Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Mitek Systems, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MITK)

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Mitek Systems in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari expects that the software maker will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mitek Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Mitek Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

MITK stock opened at $17.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.06. Mitek Systems has a 52-week low of $11.27 and a 52-week high of $23.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.58 and a beta of 0.30.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $33.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Mitek Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Mitek Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the second quarter worth $30,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 21,900.0% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 7.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 4,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $67,792.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason Gray sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $46,286.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.